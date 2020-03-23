Coronavirus Pandemic: Kareena Kapoor Khan Sends Out Love & Prayers For Ailing Italy, Shares Throwback Vacation Pic

Kareena Kapoor who along with Saif Ali Khan & son Taimur Ali Khan was in Italy last year for vacations has sent prayers for the country ailing with Coronavirus Pandemic.

Kareena took to Instagram and shared a throwback pic of her and Saif from Italy. Along with the pic, she wrote, “Amore Italy ❤️

My love and I are praying for you all ❤️”

Coronavirus Widespread has taken a pretty scare shape in India and most of the states are being locked down by the governments to control it. However, the situation here is still much better when compared to what’s happening in Italy. So far 59,138 people have been tested positive in the country and 5,476 of them have died.

Italy has been one of the most popular spots among Bollywood stars. Not just they like to vacay in a beautiful country, a lot of films have been widely shot there.

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone had, in fact, got married at Lake Como, Italy.

Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium and Good Newwz. While Good Newwz proved to be a huge grosser, Angrezi Medium was hit badly due to ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic and theatres being shutdown.

She will be next seen in big films like Takht & Laal Singh Chaddha.

