Rajkummar Rao Confirms That He’s Self-Quarantining In Goa With Girlfriend Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao made everyone sit up and take note of his performance right from his debut Love Sex Aur Dhokha that released in 2010. Now as the actor completes a full decade in the industry, he says it still feels like he has just begun his journey.

Rajkummar who was last seen in Made In China has been missing from the silver screen for quite a while now. The actor has now confirmed to being under self-quarantine in Goa over the coronavirus scare. While most people thought the actor was alone, he has given his fans a surprise by confirming to having company there!

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rajkummar was asked if he missed his longtime GF Patralekhaa who is in Mumbai while he is in Goa. Rao was quick to quip, “It is fine, we are being careful. I am at a friend’s house, and inside all the time. I have been here for some time. And what makes you think Patralekhaa is not here? (laughs) The two of us are not venturing out, we aren’t taking any chances. We are spending a lot of time with each other.”

Speaking about his decade long journey in the show biz, Rajkummar says that though his highest point so far remains he debut film there are several other moments like winning a national award and marking his place in the 100 crore club that is close to his heart.

Opening up about the journey of getting his first break despite being an outsider, Rajkummar has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “Being an outsider and getting your first break is so tough. LSD remains my highest point, then it was winning the National Film Award for Best Actor for Shahid. Then I got into the so-called ₹100-crore club, and (started) the horror-comedy genre with Stree. I feel very blessed. I always got a lot of love and support.”

