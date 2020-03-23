Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Balraj Syal On The Wax Stunt With Tejasswi Prakash, “Usse Zyada To Main Jala Tha Par Maine Koi Complain Nahi Ki”

As soon as Bigg Boss 13 got over, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 took over the TRP immediately. Yes, KKK is one of the most loved shows of Colors TV and has been running successfully for the last 12 years. Rohit Shetty is hosting the current season, which is doing pretty well in terms of content and television ratings as well.

Balraj Syal’s journey in KKK season 10 has been nothing but impressive till now. Talking about his journey with Spotboye, Balraj revealed that he got major burns during the wax stunt but didn’t inform his family about it. But as soon as the episode aired on television, his family got really worried and cried over this.

Balraj said, “I was locked inside Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house when the episode went on-air, so their reactions reached a little late to me. But my family was crying seeing the episodes, that’s what I got to know. After coming from Bulgaria, I did tell them I got injured but they didn’t have an idea it was that major. During the wax task, my tissues got burnt so bad that it took almost four months to recover. I still have marks on my body. Literally gadhe pad gaye the. Rest of the season, I did all the stunts with bandages. Stunt ke pehle bandage nikalte the and stunt khatam hote hi bandage phir lagate the. My legs got so weak after that whatever clothes I used to wear I couldn’t walk properly.”

He further added, “And above that, I had to perform water stunts which was another task for me. Also, before I could recover from this injury, I got bitten by honey bees in another stunt. So, all in all my family got very disturbed seeing all this. However, my fans have appreciated me a lot for my journey, saying we never knew a person who is always seen making people laugh can perform stunts so seriously and despite of getting injured didn’t give up but completed all the tasks”.

Talking about the wax stunt with Tejasswi Prakash where no one got eliminated, Balraj said, “I think we should do our work and leave the rest on destiny. It was pre-decided and put on in that envelope that it will be a no elimination task. But it was sealed and was supposed to be opened after the task. So, no one including Rohit Sir had an idea about it. So, it can’t be called a biased decision. Tejasswi se zyada to main jala tha par maine koi complain nahi ki. I may have completed my stunt before Tejasswi but the whole wax fell on my left leg as soon as I started the stunt and I got distracted. I was screaming so badly out of pain.”

For the unversed, Tejasswi made headlines because she got upset that the wax stunt turned out to be a no elimination stunt and that she was seen complaining it to Rohit Shetty and he scolded her. Later, Tejasswi’s fans trolled the director on social media for scolding her.

Although Balraj concluded by saying, “Rohit Sir immediately rushed towards me and got my clothes off to what all burns I have got. Their team was really good as they took good care of me and my wounds. Proper medication was given to me. But yes, it was a scary experience.”

