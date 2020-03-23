Kartik Aaryan Is On Cloud Nine As PM Narendra Modi Lauds His Coronavirus Monologue

With the World Health Organization declaring the COVID-19 aka Coronavirus a pandemic, the world is doing all it can to prevent the further sea of the virus. Meanwhile, back home Bollywood celebs have taken it upon themselves to create awareness among people about the seriousness of the situation and urged people to stay indoors.

However, it was Kartik Aaryan’s plea that has caught the fancy of not just his fans but the nation’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s too. Kartik’s video message to his fans in the Pyaar Ka Punchanama style has got fans going crazy and Mr. Modi has lauded Kartik’s efforts as he shared the actor’s video on his social media handle with a caption that read, “Our bright young actors have something to say.”

A visibly excited Kartik took to his social media handle to thank Mr. Prime Minister for his acknowledgment and pledged to continue creating awareness. Kartik’s captioned his post saying, “Thank you @narendramodi Sir. Will keep reminding everyone. GARMIYON KI CHHUTTIYAN NAHI CHALU HO GAYI HAIN (Summer vacations have not begun). #CoronaStopKaroNa.”

Meanwhile, Kartik’s 2 minutes and the 24-second long video was targeted to those who refused to take the situation seriously and put their lives at risk as well as others by refusing to stay inside. Check out Aaryan’s video here:

