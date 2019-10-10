Kareena Kapoor Khan Opens Up On Criticism Around Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh 

Shahid Kapoor’s last big screen outing, Kabir Singh created a lot of controversies but still raked on box office moolah and is long out of theaters. But the controversy and conversations surrounding this film just refuse to die down. And now, in the latest row surrounding the film, Shahid Kapoor’s former flame Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up about her take on the film and its characters.

Speaking in a recent interview, Kareena said she does not relate to a character like that of Kiara Advani in the film. Kareena further said that though there may be many critics for Kabir Singh they are sadly outnumbered by those who loved the film.

Speaking to Filmfare, Kareena said that playing a character like Preeti, who loves a man despite his flawed character and bad temper is definitely not on her to-do list. The Good Newwz actress said, “I haven’t seen the film. But clearly it hasn’t affected anything because the movie has made over 300 crores. So, it’s a double-edged sword. Because there are people who are actually going to watch it and have found something that they love. Otherwise, it is not possible for it to have done so well. But I’m happy that people are talking about it and if you ask me, I don’t personally believe in a character like that because that’s not me as a person. But at the end of the day, it’s a film and it has worked. But I’m happy that people are talking about things and they want their voice to be heard. But they clearly are outnumbered by the people who have loved the film. That’s the reality which is sad.”

On the professional front, Kareena who has given films featuring strong female characters in films like Chameli, Omkara and Jab We Met, will next be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht and also has Angrezi Medium and Good Newwz in the pipline.

