BREAKING! After Ajay Devgn Opting Out, Ranbir Kapoor & Luv Ranjan’s Next SHELVED?

Ever since the news of Ajay Devgn & Ranbir Kapoor doing a film together came out, fans of both the actors were quite excited. But soon after Luv Ranjan’s name popped up during the #MeToo wave, a lot of speculations started doing the rounds about the film.

Recently, Deepika Padukone exiting from the film made the headlines and now according to the latest reports, it is being said that even Ajay has backed out from the film. It is also being reported that the film has got shelved due to Ajay backing out. A certain source has been quoted saying, “Ajay Devgn has taken his name out of the film. He opted out a few weeks ago and now, won’t be starring in the movie anymore. There were a few things that all of them couldn’t agree on and they thought it’s better to not take the discussion ahead anymore. The film was anyway getting pushed but after AJ’s exit, it seems the entire project has been derailed. Luv, on the other hand, has decided to keep this film on the back burner and concentrate on another film that he’s been planning to mount on for sometime now.”

Earlier today Rohit Shetty shared a picture from the sets of Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. The film’s cast and crew is currently in Hyderabad shooting for the climax of the film.

Take a look at the picture here:

