Kareena Kapoor Khan Getting Equal Pay As Co-Stars Ranveer Singh & Akshay Kumar? Karan Johar Answers

Yesterday marked a starry event at Jio MAMI festival witnessing various celebrities starting from Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar amongst others, marking their presence. What caught attention was when Bebo was asked if she was getting paid as equal to her Good Newwz co-star Akshay Kumar and Takht’s Ranveer Singh. Well, to start with, the question left the actress baffled for once.

It all began when a female reporter asked Kareena Kapoor Khan who was present with Alia at the forum, to whether both the actresses were being paid as equal to their male contemporaries. “You both are at the peak of your stardom. Do you ever have to walk out of a film or compromise because you’re getting paid less than your male co-star?,” asked the reporter.

The actress responded, “There were probably different reasons of walking out of films, but not because of this particular reason.” However, she added, “I’d love to get paid as much as my male co-stars though.”

Furthermore, when another journalist asked the same question but with the twist of the movie being Takht, the actresses were quick to shift the attention to Karan Johar. He finally addressed it all as he said, “There is a larger understanding of the economics of movies that sometimes is lesser known by people who don’t understand the business and how it functions. Many times, people make sweeping statements about it. I’m the first person who’ll always want to pay what is completely right and justified and valid. I’ve always done it. But I feel there’s a larger understanding of the budget versus the verticals that you sell on digital and satellite that are driven by different data.”

“There are many women who deserve much more money than the men and there are men who have earned that because of their talent and just the work they have put in. So, it’s very subjective and cannot be just put into one strong slot. While I’m all about equality, there are larger optics to look at where we have to,” Karan added.

Alia, on the other hand, concluded her stand as she said, “I’m very happy with what I’m getting paid and god has been great.”

Well, we hope the pay disparity issues get solved at the earliest, and we don’t have to raise concern to such questions anymore.

