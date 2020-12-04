Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday is one of the most favourite actors in the current generation. The star kid has become a household name in just 2 short years of making her debut. In the last couple of years, she has featured in 3 films – the latest being Khaali Peeli. While we are all proud of her, Ananya‘s biggest compliment comes from Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The Queen of Bollywood, Kareena, fells that this newest Bollywood diva would be the perfect fit for her legendary role of Poo in the present day.

The young star had joined Kareena Kapoor Khan for an interview on her show, What Women Want. In the show when Ananya Panday got talking about her Poo-inspired jacket Kareena expressed that, “If Poo was made now, I think you would be apt to play that role”.

Ananya was most definitely filled with gratitude by the ‘biggest compliment she had ever gotten’ because she was, “that girl in school who would like just say all of Poo’s lines for anything”, as she said.

Do you think Ananya Panday can step in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Poo’s character? Let us know here:

The Khaali Peeli actress is on a quick rise to fame as she has given memorable performances in three films including her debut Student of the Year 2. She has also signed innumerable big brands after each film while also making it on the cover of various top fashion magazines.

The style icon of Bollywood quite often shared photos for fans to go gaga overusing her social media.

On the work front, Ananya Panday recently began shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She has also signed a PAN-India film so alongside superstar Vijay Deverakonda – titled Fighter.

