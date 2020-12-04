When we mention the name Anup Jalota, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? Devotional music, bhajan and ghazal, right? Well, this might change now, as the Bhajan Samraat will soon be seen in a new avatar. Koimoi has got its hands on an exclusive video of the veteran singer, where he can be seen lending his voice to some rather bold lines. Jalota was recording for his next single, which will also feature his close friend Jasleen Matharu.

Titled ‘Tera Jism Awle Sa Khatta’, this exciting music video has been directed and produced by Mahaveer Shringi and will release on December 23. Interestingly, lyrics penned by Niranjan Bhudhadhara are sure to raise eyebrows, especially after Anup Jalota crooning them.

A stanza that the singer croons in the video goes as, “O tera jism awle jaise khatta khatta khatta… O tere ishq chashni sa meetha meetha meetha… meri jaan sunn meri baat sunn… aaja dil ke jaal mai rakhlu rakhlu rakhlu…. phir mera jee chahe jab chaklu”

While in conversation with director-producer Mahaveer Shringi, Jalota opened up about the song referring to it as “kamaal” (outstanding). He further added, “This song is chatpatta. You don’t need a pickle with your food, as this song can be that pickle.” He also revealed that he has never sung a number like this earlier. “I normally sing bhajans and ghazals. However, for movies. I sing romantic songs, and I thought I was signing one for a movie here too,” the singer elaborated.

Furthermore, Jasleen Mathura added, “I hope Anup ji kept me in mind while singing the song just like I kept him in mind while recording it. It’s not a romantic song but a very different song. Everyone will enjoy it.” Talking about filmmaker Mahaveer Shringi, Jasleen added, “It was his thought to make this song with me and Anup ji. I am impressed with this thought and I’m very excited about it.”

Tera Jism Awle Sa Khatta is composed by Kunjbihari, while the music has been programmed by D J Bharali.

What are your thoughts on this new Anup Jalota and Jasleen Mathura song? Let us know in the comments below.

