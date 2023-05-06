Actor Karan Singh Chhabra has pushed the envelope for his character in the upcoming film ‘Chatrapathi’, for which he says he gave his blood, sweat and hair.

The actor has gone out of his way to deliver the role and had to get bald for a very important scene.

Talking about the same, he said: “So when I was told about the role, I was told to see the part of ‘Ashok’ which in 2005 was the iconic SS Rajamouli Villain of this cult Telugu film called Chatrapathi. There was a scene in which he gets punished and his head is shaved in front of thousands of people.

“I initially assumed there must be a wig or some camera angle would be used but the scene required me to get bald for real and that too we cannot do any retakes “.

Karan Singh Chhabra further continued: “But now when I look back at some of the scenes we shot, I feel that all the Blood, Sweat and Hair (literally) that I gave were worth it. I am grateful that my effort left an impact and has resulted well!”

The film marks the big Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Sreenivas Bellamkonda’ the big ticket and is directed by VV Vinayak. The movie is penned by SS Rajamouli’s father and veteran writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, known for his notable work in films like RRR, the Baahubali series and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

