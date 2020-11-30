Karan Johar was on a long break from Twitter after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Like many other Bollywood stars, the filmmaker was on a receiving end of huge negativity. However, now he is back on the microblogging site following the buzz around his latest Netflix show ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’.

The show gives you an insight into the life of Bollywood wives like Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday & Neelam Kothari. Karn Johar who is the producer of the show also makes an appearance in it.

Recently when a troll called Karan Johar his favourite wife in the show, the filmmaker gave him a hilarious reply. The Twitter user with username @idiopathic_doc tweeted, “I think we can all agree that the favorite wife in #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives is Karan Johar. #NetflixIndia”

Being a sport, Karan Johar replied, “Ok this really made me laugh!

A troll with a sense of humour is so refreshing! Thanks Doc!”

Earlier Karan Johar issued a public apology to Madhur Bhandarkar regarding the title dispute of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives which was going on between them. In the letter, the producer-director mentioned that the format, nature and title of his upcoming OTT series are different. He even shared that he is an ardent admirer of Bhandarkar’s work.

Karan Johar began his apology to Madhur Bhandarkar by writing, “Our relationship goes back a long way and we have both been a part of this close-knit industry for many, many year. Through all these years, i have been an ardent admirer of your work and I have always wished the best for you.”

He continued, “I know you have been upset with us. I humbly apologise for any grievance that has been caused to you during the course of the last few weeks. However, I would want to clarify that we have chosen this new and different title “The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” keeping in mind the non-fiction format of our reality based franchise series. As our title was distinct, I did not foresee to upsetting you as it has and for that I duly apologise.”

In the apology note, Karan Johar added, “I want to inform you that we have been promoting our series with the hashtag “Fabulous Lives” on all social media platforms, which is the franchise title we intend to go ahead with.” He continued, “We assure you that the format, nature, audience and the title of our series are different and would not in any manned dent or encumber the exploration of your work.”

Karan Johar concluded his post writing, “I hope we can move away and onward from this and continue to make exceptionally good content for our audience, I wish you the very best for all your endeavours and look forward to watching you work. Best, Karan Johar”

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives started streaming on Netflix from November 27.

