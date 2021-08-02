Advertisement

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT, says actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan can raise the Over-The-Top quotient if they enter the reality show.

“Two people who can get the Over-The-Top quotient right would be Ranbir and Bebo! They share the same vibe!! And will (be) great fun to watch,” Karan said.

Advertisement

Karan Johar cannot wait to meet all the contestants of the show.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting all the contestants and making some lifelong memories with them. Believe it or not! This season, Bigg Boss OTT will have lots of drama and will surely be Over the Top. I can tell!” Karan Johar added.

Playback singer Neha Bhasin was the first confirmed contestant for the reality show. However other names have not been unveiled yet.

Karan Johar will anchor the drama for the six-week run of Bigg Boss OTT. It will stream on Voot from August 8.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Season 15 of Bigg Boss, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Gets On Board For Ali Abbas Zafar’s Next Thriller? Exciting Details Inside!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube