Kanika Kapoor DENIES Her Father's Statement Of Attending '3-4 Parties', Says "Doctor THREATENED Me To..."

The news of singer Kanika Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus is going viral on the internet. She just shared the news on her Instagram account and wrote, “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19.” The news has shaken the entire nation to its core and everyone is reacting to it.

Talking about the same with India Today on a phone call, Kanika revealed that the doctor threatened to file a case against her since she lied about her travel history and it’s all over the news and that they can’t treat her.

Furthermore, Kanika added that she herself called the CMO as well as the medical officials and asked them to do the tests since she wasn’t feeling well from 2-3 days. After putting a lot of pressure, the doctors finally agreed to do it last evening and the reports came in positive this morning.

The Baby Doll singer has also claimed that she’s a single mother of three and goes to London every two months to keep a check on her kids. She wasn’t vacationing there and had come back to Mumbai first, filed all the paperwork at the airport, got tested and flew to Lucknow later.

She also mentioned that she has not come to Lucknow for a vacation but to see her parents since this coronavirus pandemic is going haywire and she just came because her parents called her.

Kanika’s dad on a phone call revealed that she attended 3-4 parties after coming home but the singer refused to accept it. She said she had gone to Taj Lucknow but only met like a person or two and refused to accept everything else. She also said that I’m an educated person and I wouldn’t do something so stupid. I only met people last week and have been in self-quarantine for 4 days.

She also mentioned that the Mumbai airport authorities didn’t tell her to isolate herself and that’s why she didn’t think of anything beyond that. The Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan singer also mentioned that India is such a big country and there’s no way you can hide at the airport from media and people wouldn’t notice it.

