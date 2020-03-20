Coronavirus Pandemic: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar & Others Come Together To Create Awareness In A Rohit Shetty Directed Video

Coronavirus Pandemic: With each passing day, people are becoming more susceptible to the coronavirus and here in India too, the count of patients is increasing. The positive is that the research work is being carried out at a brisk pace and people too are going in a quarantine mode as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, as a responsible citizen, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has come forward with a short video, featuring influential figures of Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khuranna, who are talking about COVID-19 and how to keep yourself and the country safe.

This film is made by Rohit Shetty Picturez on behalf of the honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray.

As part of the Maharashtra Government initiative, the CM, Shri Uddhav Thackeray shared this video on his social media appealing everyone to be safe during these trying times.

Let us all come together & win this #WarAgainstVirus Thank you @RSPicturez & all the artists for this pic.twitter.com/oqBKZm7TcZ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 20, 2020

Just a while ago, Singer Kanika Kapoor of “Baby Doll” fame, announced that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She might be the first Indian celebrity to have become victim of COVID-19.

“For the past four days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for COVID-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward.

“Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well,” Kanika, who had returned from London to Lucknow a few days ago, wrote on Instagram.

