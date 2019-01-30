Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Tags Director Krish As ‘Laaton Ke Bhoot’

Apart from the critical acclaim and good response at the ticket windows, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is also garnering some controversies. After the remarks by director Krish on his expulsion, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has taken a dig on the filmmaker.

Recently, director Krish opened up about being expelled from Manikarnika by Kangana Ranaut. He claimed of completing the 70% percent of the movie and said that at the end of the day it is his product and vision which is being watched on big screen.

Now a while ago, Kangana’s sister Rangoli slammed the filmmaker for his statements with a series of tweets. The first tweet reads, “Krish it’s true that you had completed Manikarnika like you completed NTR which is a big disaster, but what you gave was so bad that’s why you were asked to leave, we were all being polite but seems Laton ke bhoot baton se nahin mante @DirKrish”. Along with the quote she also posted a picture from news daily, covering the disastrous response for NTR biopic, which is directed by Krish.

Krish it’s true that you had completed Manikarnika like you completed NTR which is a big disaster, but what you gave was so bad that’s why you were asked to leave, we were all being polite but seems Laton ke bhoot baton se nahin mante 😁 ⁦@DirKrish⁩ pic.twitter.com/wVZrbMH6gX — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

She further adds, “He did everything to ruin the film, took film’s DOP away, didn’t let any of AD’s from the previous team to work with her, he didn’t support anyone in the team and now he is saying Manikarnika is his baby…. @DirKrish”.

He did everything to ruin the film, took film’s DOP away, didn’t let any of AD’s from previous team to work with her, he didn’t support anyone in the team and now he is saying Manikarnika is his baby…. @DirKrish — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

“He never took anybody’s calls, coz Kangana gave him co-director credit she wantd him to see the final cut, he never came to see the cut… bt now in a very calculative move he appears when the film declared a hit &highly critically acclaimed wat an opportunist @DirKrish”, quotes Rangoli.

….he never took anybody’s calls, coz Kangana gave him co director credit she wantd him to see the final cut, he never came to see the cut… bt now in a very calculative move he appears when the film declared a hit &highly critically acclaimed 👏👏wat an opportunist @DirKrish — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

