Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Accused Of Smuggling Foreign Currency Worth INR 2 Crores!

Renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is amongst the top rated voice in Bollywood. In 2011, Khan was detained at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport with undeclared cash of $125,000 (Rs 89.1 lakhs). Now, the singer has landed in fresh trouble.

As per the reports flowing in, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been accused of smuggling foreign currency out of India. Indian Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a show cause notice to singer under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The ED is currently investigating with the worth over 2 crores under the scanner. The singer could be charged with 300% penalty if the response is disconcerting from the singer.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan known for his Sufi songs is the nephew of legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and grandson of Fateh Ali Khan. He is amongst the highest paid playback singers in Bollywood. He is known for his songs like Jiya Dhadak Dhadak (Kalyug), Sajda (My Name Is Khan), Tere Mast Mast Do Nain (Dabangg), Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan) and recreated Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho).

Last year, popular singer Sonu Nigam, landed in a controversy after his “I feel like it would be better if I was from Pakistan” comment at a summit. Elaborating on his comment, he said that he has immense respect for artists from all over the globe, including Pakistani singers.

“I have always been of the opinion that everyone should be welcomed in India. I’m very friendly with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam. Shafqat Amanat Ali has a lovely voice and I’m of this belief that everyone must get equal respect in our country, but in the same breath, I’d like to add that Indian artists should be given the same facilities as their foreign counterparts. If that doesn’t happen, then it’s unfair,” Sonu said in a statement to IANS.

