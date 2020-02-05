Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Calls Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhasker & Taapsee Pannu ‘Bollywood Ki Tukde Gang’; See Tweet

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is a celebrity on Twitter for the fiery vibes that she brings on the microblogging platform. The most recent celebs to again enter her radar are Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu. Rangoli in her recent dig has compared the three to Kangana Ranaut and called them the tukde gang of Bollywood. Below is what happened.

Rangoli in her recent tweet shared a meme that had been making rounds on the internet. With the meme she wrote, “This WhatsApp post has been doing rounds ha ha… totally agree, chillar Bollywood ki Tukde gang keliye desh ki ek he beti kafi hai Jai Hind.”

This WhatsApp post has been doing rounds ha ha… totally agree, chillar Bollywood ki Tukde gang keliye desh ki ek he beti kafi hai 🙏🙏🙏Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/kc9K3Ma52X — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 4, 2020

In the meme, it is written that Kangana alone is enough for the three actresses who have stood against the government right now.

For the unversed, Rangoli’s reaction comes due to their political stands. While Kangana stands with the government and its moves, the three actresses time and again have stood against and voiced their opinions strongly against the establishment.

We recently saw Swara rallying in Indore against the government coined CAA. Deepika made a big move when she decided to go on ground zero and support the students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in their protest against the violence. Taapsee, on the other hand, has participated in many protests that happened in the city.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!