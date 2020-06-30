Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Swara Bhasker, Claims She's Doing Karan Johar's 'Chaploosi' In Sushant Singh Rajput Row!

Kangana Ranaut is the OG queen of controversies in Bollywood. The Panga actress recently shared her stance on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and how Bollywood industry and nepotism go hand in hand. Recently, in a tweet, Swara Bhasker applauded Karan Johar for not getting his nepotism comment removed from his chat show.

Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter account and wrote, “Let’s take a moment & acknowledge that @karanjohar took this question on the chin, & answered in a candid & honest manner not taking unwarranted personal offense. Let’s also acknowledge that he didn’t have the infamous #nepotism comment removed from his chat show which he cud’ve. https://twitter.com/InUthdotcom/status/1276801924684079105”

Let’s take a moment & acknowledge that @karanjohar took this question on the chin, & answered in a candid & honest manner not taking unwarranted personal offense. Let’s also acknowledge that he didn’t have the infamous #nepotism comment removed from his chat show which he cud’ve. https://t.co/XhEW5mBL7f — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 27, 2020

As soon as the tweet went viral Kangana Ranaut’s team slammed the Raanjhanaa actress and wrote, “Swara while doing chaploosi pls don’t forget Kangana graced the show after many requests, she was the superstar and KJO was the paid host it is not for him to remove anything if channel wants it, and her voice needs no KJO to reach people”.

Swara while doing chaploosi pls don’t forget Kangana graced the show after many requests, she was the superstar and KJO was the paid host it is not for him to remove anything if channel wants it, and her voice needs no KJO to reach people 🙏 https://t.co/4mHO7lc1mv — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 29, 2020

Since Kangana Ranaut is not on Twitter, her team tweeted this on her behalf and called her a ‘Chaploos’.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has been silent on the ongoing nepotism debate and that is the flag bearer in the industry. Although he unfollowed almost everybody except for 8 people that includes Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, PM Narendra Modi and his home-production company, Dharma.

