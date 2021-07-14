After wowing us on the silver screen, National award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her OTT debut. The Gangster actress will do so through an Indian adaptation of the popular television series “Temptation Island”.

For those who do not know, “Temptation Island” brings together couples and singles to test their bond and strengthen their connections.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut hosting this show, a source close to the development revealed. “Kangana is going to be the host of a reality show which will premiere on an OTT platform. The show will be an Indian adaptation of the American reality show Temptation Island, and the actress has already signed on the dotted lines and is all set to kickstart the shoot.”

Besides this, Kangana Ranaut is also gearing up for the release of her film Thalaivi, which has been severely delayed due to the second wave of the Covid-19. She will also feature in Dhaakad, the period drama Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Tejas.

Besides this, Kangana Ranaut will also star in and don the director’s hat for Emergency, a film based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On Tuesday, the official website of her film production company, Manikarnika Films, announced Nawazuddin Siddiqui had been signed for her upcoming production Tiku Weds Sheru.

