Kangana Ranaut Seeks Spirituality Amidst The Worldly Chaos But Here’s Why She Never Spoke About It Earlier

Everyone in Bollywood is trying to utilise the “home quarantine” period to the best of their potential. While people like us are working from home, some are spending time reading books and doing work out and some are seeking spirituality. Kangana Ranaut comes in a new category and recently she talked about the same with her fans.

While according to Kangana she is not new in seeking spirituality, in her latest video she talks about its importance and the reason why she never talked about it before.

In the 3 video clips shared by Kangana’s fan club, the actress says that while she loves fame, earning money, fashion and everything, spirituality is what helps her maintain a balance in life. She shares that while living life it’s important to seek a balance and that comes when you work on improvement of your energy levels with Sadhana and Pranayam.

Kangana also tells that there are a lot of clever people out there on social media who would’ve trolled her and that’s why she didn’t speak up about it earlier. However, now that everyone is mostly idle at homes she decided to give it a try. She also said that she built a house in Manali for practicing Sadhana only. Watch the videos below:

On Day 3 of #Navratri, #KanganaRanaut talks about importance if Sadhana for her, and why everyone must follow it#StayAwareStaySafe #IndiaBattlesCoronavirus (1/3) pic.twitter.com/qt5GpTUYz0 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 27, 2020

On Day 3 of #Navratri, #KanganaRanaut talks about importance if Sadhana for her, and why everyone must follow it#StayAwareStaySafe #IndiaBattlesCoronavirus (2/3) pic.twitter.com/QIi6E9ipVQ — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 27, 2020

On Day 3 of #Navratri, #KanganaRanaut talks about importance if Sadhana for her, and why everyone must follow it#StayAwareStaySafe #IndiaBattlesCoronavirus (3/3) pic.twitter.com/TOSpA3WVco — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana was last seen in Panga which didn’t do quite well at the Box Office. Her upcoming films are Dhaakad, Thalaivi and Tejas.

