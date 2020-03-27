BARC Report Week 11 (2020): The Kapil Sharma Show Makes It Into Top 5, While THIS Show Continues The Record Run

BARC Report: We are back with the television shows’ ranking based on impressions. In the report we will see top shows of India, working well in both urban and rural sections. In urban section, Kundali Bhagya continues to hold the throne and the popular weekend show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is back into the top 5.

In the rural section, Mahima Shanidev Ki has jumped two spots upwards to capture the first spot. It surpassed the impressions of Devi Adi Parashakti and Baba Aisi Var Dhundo.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 shows:

Urban

1) Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7997 impressions

2) Fear Factor- Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 (Colors) – 7686 impressions

3) India’s Best Dancer (Sony) – 6684 impressions

4) The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony) – 6626 impressions

5) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab) – 6610 impressions

6) Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6591 impressions

7) Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel (Colors) – 6345 impressions

8) Choti Sarrdaarni (Colors) – 6096 impressions

9) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5822 impressions

10) Barrister Babu (Star Plus) – 5466 impressions

Rural

1) Mahima Shanidev Ki (Dangal) – 12673 impressions

2) Devi Adi Parashakti (Dangal) – 11751 impressions

3) Baba Aiso Var Dhundo (Dangal) – 11322 impressions

4) Pyaar Ki Luka Chhupi (Dangal) – 9928 impressions

5) Bandini (Dangal) – 8908 impressions

6) Kitani Mohabbat Hai (Dangal) – 6050 impressions

7) CIF (Dangal) – 5878 impressions

8) Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5844 impressions

9) Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5517 impressions

10) Jhansi Ki Rani (Big Magic) – 3960 impressions

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!