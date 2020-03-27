Akanksha Puri On Paras Chhabra: “SURPRISED That He Has To Lie & Say That Our Relationship Was Toxic”

Paras Chhabra and ex-girlfriend, Akanksha Puri’s relationship has gone down in vain. Paras started flirting with fellow housemate, Mahira Sharma in Bigg Boss 13 and things turned upside down between Paras and Akanksha. Since then, both of them have been pretty vocal about their relationship and accusing each other of different things.

Now, recently Paras yesterday in a live chat spoke about his relationship with Akanksha and said, “Pehle se hi hamara aisa chal raha tha ki hum relationship kabhi bhi end kar sakte the. Even when we had gone to Hong Kong, I had told her that jiss din mujhe koi better ladki mili na, main definitely move on kar jaunga as I’m not happy in this relationship.”

Now reacting to the same, Akanksha told Spotboye that she’s surprised by his behaviour and said, “I am surprised that for something like this he has to lie, that he has to say outside that our relationship was toxic.”

She added, “Yes he is hyper and gets into arguments but nothing major happened as I’m somebody who has lot of patience and I never used to react much. Also, I have concluded that he might want to portray this way to look more genuine in his next relationship, but like I always said, if it was bad and we were not happy I could have never stretched it for so long. I would always accept that he was good with me and we had very nice memories of our relationship so I don’t want to portray it as toxic or bad. I had a wonderful time with him and will always cherish it.”

Well, it seems like these two aren’t calling their word-war off anytime soon.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!