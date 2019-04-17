Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Chandel Says Mahesh Bhatt Threw Chappal Over Her Sister; Soni Razdan Responds!

The war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt has just got intense after Soni Razdan called the actress ‘ungrateful’. In a now-deleted tweet, Soni said that despite being launched in Bollywood by Mahesh Bhatt, Kangana talks bad about his wife and daughter.

Her tweet reads-

Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break … she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda?

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Post the tweet, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel came to her defense and posted back to tweets. In her tweets, Rangoli claimed that Kangana was not launched by Mahesh Bhatt but Anurag Basu. She also claimed that Mahesh is a Creative Director in his brother (Mukesh Bhatt’s) production house.

Further alleging Mahesh Bhatt for misbehaving with Kangana she said that he had thrown a chappal over him at the screening of Woh Lamhe.

In a reply to Soni Razadan, Rangoli tweeted, “Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brother’s production house”.

Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house….(contd) @Soni_Razdan https://t.co/SD22ztrQ29 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

She further added, “please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office”.

(Contd)…. please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office….. (contd) @Soni_Razdan — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

Continuing the reply in another tweet, Rangoli quoted, “but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night …. and she was just 19years old”.

…. but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night …. and she was just 19years old . @Soni_Razdan — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

Later when Soni was asked to react on Rangoli’s claims by the entertainment portal, Pinkvilla, she said, “I do not wish to be drawn into this madness.”

What are your thoughts on this?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!