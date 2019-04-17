Farah Khan On Mrs. Serial Killer: “We Are Confident It Will Travel Across The World”

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who is gearing up to produce a new film titled “Mrs. Serial Killer“, to be directed by her husband Shirish Kunder for Netflix, says it is apt for the “content craving audience”.

Farah said in a statement: “Though it’s too soon to delve into details, ‘Mrs. Serial Killer‘ will definitely cater to our strong content craving audience not just in India but overseas.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

“The story is the heart of the series and we are confident it will travel across the world.”

In 2016, Kunder made an 18-minute short film “Kriti“, which featured Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte and Neha Sharma.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!