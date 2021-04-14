Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday suggested that one should worship their mother and seek her blessings on the occasion of Navratri. The actress shared the thought while wishing fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Navratri.

Advertisement

Kangana shared a photograph of herself praying to a Goddess and wrote: “Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me, Navratris if you don’t know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is preparing for her upcoming film Tejas, directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara.

Meanwhile, the release of Kangana’s upcoming film Thalaivi has been postponed amid the second wave of Covid in India. The film, which has the actress playing late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, was slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages on April 23. A new release date is yet to be announced.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Earns This Salary Per Day? Hint: It’s Not What You Expected!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube