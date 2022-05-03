Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and said that she feel “humbled, honoured and inspired” after meeting him.

Kangana shared two pictures from her meeting with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Instagram on Sunday evening and captioned them: “Today I had the great fortune of meeting maharaj @myogi_adityanath ji after his tremendous victory in recent elections… It was a wonderful evening maharaj ji’s compassion, concerns and deep sense of involvement never ceases to amaze me. I feel humbled, honoured and inspired.”

This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has met Yogi Adityanath. The two met last year on October 2.

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’. The action entertainer also is directed by Razneesh Ghai, also starring Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee among others.

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhakkad’ releases in theatres on May 20.

