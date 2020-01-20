Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence About NOT Getting Any Initial Support From Her Family

Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from speaking about her struggles to make it big in Bollywood. And now, ahead of the release of her upcoming sports drama, Panga, the actress shares the heartache she felt when her family was not supportive of her during her initial days of struggle in the industry.

Kangana admits that though there was a time when she hated her family she has grown to realize that your family is the only one to stand by you in your worst days. Speaking to Bombay Times in her interaction, Kangana has said, “I have seen both sides. I have also seen how miserable your life can be without your family. Initially, when I started out, my family did not support me and that was probably the worst phase of my life. Even though at that age I must have felt… to hell with them, over time, I realised that there are only those many people in the world who will be there with you all along.”

She further said that it was that time of her life when she realized that she now wanted to mend the broken bonds with her family and nurture a lost relationship. The Woh Lamhe actress further said, “That’s precisely what we are talking about in Panga, too, that building a relationship with your close ones is everyday work and a process. Even now, while my family and I are there for each other like rock, we can’t take it for granted. We have to work on it and invest in it emotionally, every day. I also think that I could go back and mend my relationship with them because of my success.”

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga also features Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on the 24th of January, 2020.

