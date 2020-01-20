Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Sister Rangoli Chandel’s Acid Attack Incident: “I Did Tacky Films So My Sister Could Be Treated By The Best Surgeon In India”

Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga next, is one of the bravest and boldest actress in the industry. She has carved a niche in the industry and has made a big name for herself. She has given some marvellous performance in the past and is now looking forward to the release of Panga. All this came with the support of her elder sister Rangoli Chandel.

The actress who has always been against nepotism hadn’t had an easy entry into the industry. The Panga actress recently opened about the same and revealed how she had to do some really tacky films to be able to afford the best doctors for her sister Rangoli Chandel’s treatment after she was attacked by acid.

Talking about how she earned money for the treatment, Kangana told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I was just 19, on the threshold of a bright career, when the attack happened and it was a long, hard struggle to deal with this kind of perverse, sexist cruelty. Financially too, I was not strong back then. Girls around me would feel depressed by a bad hair day or because a meal was not to their liking. I was grappling with something far more real and yet had no time to sit and cry. I did tacky films, took on roles I did not deserve, accepted guest appearances, so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India. It took 54 surgeries.”

She also opened up about her struggle days and how these experiences made her the stronger and independent woman that she is today. Remembering the days of her struggle after she left home, she said, “I fell into bad company straightaway. Some people took advantage of the fact that I was alone and couldn’t confide in my parents, and I’ve experienced the worst a person can go through. It toughened me up and made me the person I am. But I wouldn’t want my children to go through such extremes. I would want to be there for them.”

Talking about her upcoming film Panga, the actress will be seen playing a mother who aspires to go back to playing Kabbadi as she used to in her younger days. Jassie Gill plays her husband who motivates her to go back to playing Kabbadi as a professional. Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha also essay pivotal roles in the film. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

Apart from acting in films, Kangana also recently launched her production company Manikarnika Films. She shared the pictures of her new plush office situated at Pali Hill in Mumbai with the media as well.

