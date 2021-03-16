After taking a break from television, actress Kanchi Singh is all set to make her dream debut in films, an opportunity that she had been eagerly waiting for to come about at the right time. Just like every actor’s aspiration to make it to the big screen, Kanchi too had been utilizing her break to try and work her way into films, which is finally coming into action!

The actress is set to star as the lead of the film featuring an ensemble cast comprising of Puneet Issar, Tara Alisha Berry, Mugdha Godse, Veeraj Rao and Akash Dabdhe. Kanchi revealed she is super excited to be playing a pivotal role which is the make and break of the story.

“Every actor who is part of the entertainment industry has a much desired wish to make it to films, and for me achieving my goal of making it to the silver screen is finally coming true! I am super excited to be debuting into the world of films with such a wonderful cast and crew and a story which is definitely going to touch hearts”, shares Kanchi Singh.

Kanchi Singh said, “I play the role of Kripa, a young small town innocent and full of life girl who gets married, and how her journey commences post her marriage is what will be highlighted through the film. The character is an intriguing one and has lots of layers for me to explore myself as an actor. So I cannot wait to start shooting for the film and get into the skin of Kripa and do absolute justice and give in more than a 100% into my role”, concludes Kanchi.

