Actress Kajol on Tuesday shared a lesson that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught her. She shared that it is important to keep a promise one has made to oneself.

Advertisement

Kajol enjoys popularity on social media for her humour, quirky posts and words of encouragement for fans. The actress recently mentioned in a post how the world is changing, post-pandemic.

Advertisement

Talking about the lesson she shared, the actress took to her Instagram story writing, “Covid lesson 463: Whether you keep your promises to anyone else, always keep the ones to yourself.”

On the work front, the Tribhanga actress was recently seen in the digitally released film “Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy”. Actress-director Renuka Shahane has helmed the film that also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol opened up quarantine amid the pandemic with husband Ajay Devgn and kids. She said, “It was an interesting quarantine for us as a family. It was really intense and interesting.” She added, “At the end of the quarantine, I have to say that I’m very grateful for the fact that we had four bedrooms in the house. Each of us could get one bedroom and we could all go into the room and lock ourselves in whenever it felt like… to get that space from each other.”

For more stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Girl On The Train Trailer Review: Netflix India Seems To Have A Winner In Hands

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube