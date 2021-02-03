Singer Shreya Ghoshal has released a single titled Angana Morey. For this, the singer joined hands with her brother, musician Soumyadeep Ghoshal. Read on to know what she had to say about the song and her experience working with her sibling.

Talking about working with her brother, Shreya said, “Working on a song with Soumyadeep proved to be a lot of fun. We’ve experienced every single moment together in the process and the best part is the understanding that we have between us.”

“Amidst the work hassle, we made sure to have a hearty laugh and a chat to ease up. Needless to say, working in the pandemic proved to be a challenge initially, but we’ve all got used to it and are availing the benefits of the digital world,” she added.

“‘Angana morey’ brought me closer to my roots and that was a riding factor for its creation,” shared the singer.

The song is a virtually created and classically rooted electro-pop ode to lost love, an energetic electro bandish track. Check out the track here:

Talking about its creation process, Shreya Ghoshal said, “The song creation process was a lot of fun because I had a fabulous team of musicians jamming and exploring new ideas constantly. And then the video creation was another awesome experience.”

She continued, “Because of the COVID-19 scare, I wasn’t comfortable going to any studio for a shoot so the team behind BToS Productions brought the shoot home! The post-production touches by this team added that surreal and magical factor to the video that just blew us all away.”

Shreya Ghoshal added, “The 3D rendering and graphics which were woven around me just elevated the entire visual experience to another level. I must also mention the extraordinary dancer duo from Team Nrityashakti and the choreography by the amazing Shakti Mohan that created wonders!”

For Shreya, the pandemic experience was a blessing in disguise. She said, “The pandemic and the entire 2020 were obviously very depressing for all of us in many ways. But in a way, there were some blessings in disguise. Honestly, I had not had a break like this in years and I once again began to focus on my ‘riyaz’ routine.” She added, “I became a more mindful listener and started learning with a more meditative and creative bent of mind.”

“While finding small joys in the confines of my home, I started doing gardening, cooking, cleaning, and working on some pending film projects from my home studio. During this phase, my heart was craving to create a song which resonated with my semi-classical musical roots and that is how the idea of, ‘Angana morey’ was born,” she added.

Shreya Ghoshal released the song on MTV Beats. Shreya is MTV Beats Artist of the Month for February.

