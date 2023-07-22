Actress Kajol’s character Noyonika in web-series ‘The Trial’, exemplifies every woman navigating through demanding expectations, and resonates with the challenges they encounter in their quest to balance the diverse aspects of life.

In today’s society, women are often burdened with the expectation of excelling in multiple roles, facing overwhelming societal pressure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Women have always found themselves juggling various responsibilities, from being nurturing mothers and devoted partners to achieving success in their careers and managing household duties. The Trial’s Noyonika’s journey mirrors the experience of these women.

Talking about the same, Kajol said: “The great thing about Noyonika is that every woman identifies with her. As women, we are taught to be a good mother, a good wife, a good person and to fulfill all of these roles to the nth degree at every point in your life.”

“That’s where Noyonika was at, where she felt like she’s perfect at everything and at the same time when her world came crumbling down she realised that she can’t be good at everything, she cannot be a good wife and a good mother and a good person, there are so many facets and she cannot manage all those balls and she realises that it doesn’t matter at the end of day,” said Kajol.

She further said that Noyonika’s journey is what we all go through as women. “What we are juggling through as women, some come to it a little early in life and some a little later,” she added.

The gritty courtroom drama, ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia, it is directed by Suparn S Varma and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Wears A Pristine White Ruffle Saree With A Backless Blouse Looking Glamorous & Redefines Grace – Alexa, Play ‘Madhubala’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News