Juhi Chawla Supports CAA; Slams People For Questioning The Government

Juhi Chawla is one of the most flawless actresses of the 90’s and has always known for speaking her mind. Juhi Chawla was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga opposite Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Juhi recently attended an event on “Free Kashmir (narrative), anti-India slogans, false propaganda and clear the misconception” and spoke about the same.

Juhi revealed how it’s unfair to ask artists questions regarding the ongoing incidents and said, “just for a reaction”, they should be given time to understand the same.

She further added, “We are going to work, thinking how to execute our task, then some incident happens somewhere and suddenly the media asks, ‘what do you think about this?’ We haven’t understood the matter, people haven’t understood the matter but you need a reaction.”

“Let people understand, whether it’s NRC or CAA, and what’s is it about, why is this being talked about,” Juhi added.

“Everyone is quick to talk about dividing. Why don’t we talk about uniting? Why does everyone say ‘what is the government doing, why is it doing this?’ but I say if you point one finger there then three fingers are at you. What are we doing? Let’s be calm, understand the situation,” Juhi concluded.

On the work front, Juhi has yet not signed any film for this year or working on any project.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!