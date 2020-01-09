Nehha Pendse On Marrying A Divorcee: “It’s Not That I Am A Virgin Either”

Nehha Pendse recently got married to her longtime beau, Shardul Singh Bayas, a businessman by profession. The wedding ceremony took place in Pune and it was a grand affair with my family, relatives and friends marking their presence.

Nehha’s husband Shardul is a divorcee. He is a father with two daughters. When the actress made her relationship public, several people pointed out the fact that he’s already a father and yet, Nehha is with him.

In an interview with the Times Of India, the actress has given a befitting reply to those who have raised all these factors. Nehha Pendse told the daily, “What’s the big deal about this? Today, many of us are getting married late because of various reasons, including the focus on career. A lot of people end up having more than one relationship before finally tying the knot. The commitment, love and physical proximity could be the same as it is in a marriage, the only difference is that there is no legal stamp over it. So, why are people talking about Shardul being a divorcee? It’s not that I am a virgin either.”

The actress added that she appreciates the fact that her husband took chances with the women he loved. She, on the other hand, couldn’t do anything and men used to disappear whenever the relationship culminated into marriage. She said her husband Shardul isn’t commitment-phobic and she salutes his undying faith in the institution of marriage.

“That shows that he is a man of substance unlike those who fear the idea of getting married. I also feel that if a marriage is not working out, one should end it rather than drag on,” added Nehha further.

After her wedding to Shardul, the actress immediately changed her surname. About the same, the gorgeous actress said that she was happy that Shardul came into her life and she couldn’t wait to change her name immediately after the rituals. She has now added Bayas to her last name.

