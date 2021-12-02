We all know how great the bond is between Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. Although King Khan own the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actress is co-owner. Recently an uncensored video from The Kapil Sharma Show is going viral in which the actress opens up about team meetings and what happens when the team doesn’t play well.

The two have known for standing together in times of crisis, recently when SRK’s son Aaryan Khan got bail, King Khan approached Mr. & Mrs Khiladi actress to sign a Rs 1 lakh bond in Mumbai’s sessions court as a surety.

Meanwhile, in a viral uncensored video from The Kapil Sharma Show, Juhi Chawla shares what goes behind Shah Rukh Khan’s team meetings with Kolkata Knight Riders and why SRK scolds her when the team underperforms in a match. She told, “Shuru ho jaati hoon bhagwan ko yaad karna, mantra padna. Sabke pair pad leti hoon main, Hanuman ji ko tak nahi chhodti. Gayatri mantra shuru ho jaate hai. Sab karti hoon main (I start praying to every god there is and begin chanting mantras).”

Juhi Chawla further explains, “Idhar se Shah Rukh mujhe daantne lag gaye. ‘Bowling kaise kar raha hai, bowling should be according to the fielding. This is not right. I must call a team meeting.’ Mereko daant rahe hai. Main toh wahaan khadi hoon, mereko pata nahi kya karoon (Shah Rukh Khan starts scolding me about the performance of our players. ‘How is he bowling, bowling should be according to the fielding. This is not right. I must call a team meeting.’ He scolds me. I just stand there, not knowing what to do).”

The Ishq actress reveals what Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star does when he calls the team meeting when KKR loses, she tells, “Wahaan par kya hota hai? Shah Rukh shuru ho jaate hai, idhar ki baatein, udhar ki baatein, iss match ki baatein, yeh mazedaar baatein, woh mazedaar baatein. Kisiko kuch nahi bolte. Just last mein, ‘Play well, haan.’ Meeting khatam (But what happens there? Shah Rukh starts talking about random, fun things and does not say anything to anyone. He just says, ‘Play well,’ at the end. Meeting over).”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be making his big-screen comeback with YRF’s Pathan, he’s also shooting for Atlee Kumar’s untitled action thriller with Nayanthara, Sanaya Malhotra, Rana Daggubati, Sunil Grover, Priyamani and others. The superstar has even signed a Rajkummar Hirani film about ‘Donkey Flight.’

