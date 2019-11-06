John Abraham On Producing Female-Centric Films: “It’s An Ongoing Battle”

John Abraham made an impressing mark with his performance in his last offering Batla House. But apart from acting in good films, John also produces some really badass films like Madras Cafe, Vicky Donor. But recently he hit a roadblock in producing a film which was female-centric.

In a news report in Masala, John revealed that even though people are embracing a change in cinema and people have started making female-centric films, he is finding it extremely difficult to get on board studios to back his female-centric projects.

He said, “I have got two films that are female-oriented and they are fantastic. But to convince a studio that I want to sell this and make it into a certain price is an effort. No matter what we say about changing times, it is still an effort. It is an ongoing battle.” John said that the web is the only platform to release such films and his team is planning on to do the same.

John said that he is looking forward to creating some interesting content on the web. “I am developing two web-series and I have been developing them for two years. It will take some more time. We have got the rights of a best-selling book, it is an interesting book. I can’t reveal the name. They are hard-hitting but I don’t see myself acting in it,” said the actor-producer.

He concluded, “There is a completely new audience that watches film on digital platform. Large section of audiences who watches movies on digital, they do not go theatres then. And this is shocking. There is research data on this. The film viewing habits are low. The digital medium has given a new lease of content for directors, actors and audience. It has changed the landscape of the way we look at films and make films and series.”

Workwise, John will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy caper Pagalpanti alongside Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Ileana D’Cruz. The film is slated for a November 22 release.

