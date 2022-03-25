John Abraham Explains His 'Super-Soldier' Character In Attack: "When I Started Making This Film, It Sounded Very Far Fetched..."

In his action film ‘Attack’ which is scheduled to hit the screens on April 1, actor John Abraham will be seen essaying the role of a “super-soldier”.

John has explained what a super-soldier exactly is during a candid chat with IANS.

John Abraham says: “In the art of modern warfare today, the rules of engagement have changed. We want to make sure there is as much less collateral damage in the world as possible which is why we wanted to do an action film with a difference because we have done many action films … Action can be different, we can be different… When I say we, I mean the Entertainment production house.”

The storyline of the film revolves around John Abraham’s character, an army veteran, who while battling his inner demons, volunteers to become part of a governmental experiment to become a cybertronic humanoid super-soldier developed to combat terrorism.

He added: “We wanted to make something very unique. The action has to have a unique selling proposition and we thought of a concept of a super soldier… I was inspired and we have given credit to that person in the film — a civilian called Nathan in the US who is paraplegic and got a chip in his brain.”

John Abraham shared: “It is all a reality and is just around corner. When I started making this film, it sounded very far fetched… We wanted to make a film that is different and that is why a concept of a super soldier where there is no collateral damage to an Indian soldier.”

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, ‘Attack (Part 1) also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham’s action entertainer ‘Attack ‘, which will be released worldwide by Pen Marudhar. The movie is slated to hit the cinemas on April 1.

