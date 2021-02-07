Ashnoor Kaur, who made her debut with the popular TV show Jhansi Ki Rani, is quite popular on the internet for her killer looks and stylish demeanour. Her music video ‘Koi Nahi’ also went viral on social media and netizens loved her new glamorous look.

While the 16-year-old actress has been successful in the TV industry, she has talked about body image issues she faced during adolescent age or puberty. Ashnoor has also talked about how to overcome the issue with a leading daily. Read on to know more what she said.

Talking to Times Now Digital, Ashnoor Kaur said that she was initially very uncomfortable with the changes in her body. She said, “I did have a lot of acne breakouts and I did gain some weight as well, which, you know, like any other teenager pulled me down and I was like what’s happening to me, how have I started looking and stuff like that. But then, I eventually realised that it is very natural and you just have to take care of skin, maintain your skin.”

The Patiala Babes star also stated that many girls at her go through hormonal changes and it is quite normal during puberty. However, one must be confident and comfortable in her skin and body type. Ashnoor Kaur added, “Also, work towards not letting things get heavy on your personality or take a toll on how you look. Basically, be comfortable and also work towards attaining a healthy weight. I won’t say getting slim trim or getting a zero figure but always attaining a healthy weight that suits your body type and your height and again, taking care of your skin and leading a healthy lifestyle.”

Meanwhile, Ashnoor Kaur has been receiving wide-spread appreciation for her performance in the TV show Patiala Babes. She also revealed that she is excited for her OTT debut show, Pari. While she had received several offers but didn’t opt for it as she was uncomfortable doing certain scenes.

