Actress Ashnoor Kaur Injured On The Sets Of ‘Patiala Babes’

Actress Ashnoor Kaur was injured on the set of the television show “Patiala Babes” when she fell down from the stairs.

The 16-year-old actress, who plays the character of Mini, hurt her nose and legs after the fall.

The incident happened during Thursday’s shoot, when Ashnoor was standing at the edge of the staircase and she accidentally slipped and came down tumbling. However, she returned for work on Friday, to shoot for a dance sequence.

“The accident happened in such a jiffy that I didn’t realise anything for minutes. I tumbled down a lot of stairs and hurt my nose and legs. However, I feel the show must go on. Mishaps are a part of life. (I) Can’t stop the show for that,” she said.

Ashnoor Kaur is a regular face on television and has worked in shows like “Jhansi Ki Rani“, “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya“, “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev“, “Bade Acche Lagte Hain” and “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” among others. She also featured in the Bollywood movies “Manmarziyaan” and “Sanju” last year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!