Ever since Rihanna showed her support for the farmers’ protest that is going on in Delhi, Twitter is divided into two parts. One supporting it and the other in opposition. A while ago, Ajay Devgn tweeted on Indian policies asking his fans to stay united and singer Jazzy B is slamming the actor and calling him a ‘fake Punjabi’.

Ajay tweeted, “Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda”.

Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting 🙏🏼#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021

Slamming Ajay Devgn, Jazzy B quoted his tweet and wrote, “Asha hun propaganda Dus rahe oh jehre tere bhape 2 months tu roads tey baithey oh ni Disey tenu badha ahia propganda da ! You guys are sold out ! Sharam auni chaidi apne app nu Punjabi kehndey hoi! Fake Punjabi”.

Asha hun propaganda Dus rahe oh jehre tere bhape 2 months tu roads tey baithey oh ni Disey tenu badha ahia propganda da ! You guys are sold out ! Sharam auni chaidi apne app nu Punjabi kehndey hoi! Fake Punjabi https://t.co/eUsTS6nRiW — Jazzy B (@jazzyb) February 3, 2021

Not just that actor Suniel Shetty also took to his Twitter and wrote, “We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half-truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda”.

We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda @hiteshjain33 https://t.co/7rNZ683ZAU — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 3, 2021

Jazzy B didn’t spare him either and gave a kick-a** reply to the actor saying, “Oh you calling this propaganda now you didn’t see the farmers sitting in cold weather on roads of Delhi for last 2 months now world is watching and supporting the farmers now you think it’s propaganda ! Shame on you guys ! Fake hero !”

Oh you calling this propaganda now you didn’t see the farmers sitting in cold weather on roads of Delhi for last 2 months now world is watching and supporting the farmers now you think it’s propaganda ! Shame on you guys ! Fake hero ! @SunielVShetty https://t.co/XbSGci0CIK — Jazzy B (@jazzyb) February 3, 2021

The Punjabi singer is on a roll and giving hard-hitting replies one after another. Karan Johar took to his Twitter and wrote, “We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether”

We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 3, 2021

Replying to Karan, Jazzy B wrote, “Oh after 2 months they been sitting on the roads now you think farmers are back bone ! World is watching! You guys should b ashamed of your self #FarmersProtest”

Oh after 2 months they been sitting on the roads now you think farmers are back bone ! World is watching! You guys should b ashamed of your self #FarmersProtest https://t.co/ZiKIHEuA0G — Jazzy B (@jazzyb) February 3, 2021

What are your thoughts on Jazzy B’s tweets to Ajay Devgn and others? Tell us in the comments below.

