Singers Jazzy B and Sonu Kakkar have come together for a peppy new Punjabi song composed by Kuwar Virk and written by Jung Sandhu.

Advertisement

Jazzy B cannot stop gushing about the team and he says that the final output, titled “Patole”, is simply extraordinary.

Advertisement

“Sonu Kakkar is like family. She is a gem and rockstar too. Moreover the grooves added by (composer) Kuwar Virk is awsome. Also, the lyrics written by Jung Sandhu, is great,” added the artiste, known for songs such as “Dil lutiya” and “Miss karda”.

Sonu of “Babuji zara dheere chalo” fame called Jazzy B. “the Bhangra King”, adding why she loved working with him.

“It’s been a wonderful experience working with the Bhangra King Jazzy B. When I first heard the song, I felt that the lyrics were demanding a lot of attitude in singing which I have given to the song. Hope you all like this first collaboration between me and Jazzy ji! What a song. Really enjoyed singing this one,” she said.

Must Read: Jiah Khan’s BBC Documentary ‘Death In Bollywood’ Has Shattered Audience With Its First Episode – Here’s What Twitterati Feels

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube