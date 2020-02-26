Jayeshbhai Jordaar: THIS Is How Shalini Pandey Grabbed The Ranveer Singh Starrer & We Wish We Were That Lucky!

Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is elated on having being found. Now for all those if you aspiring to make your silver screen debut, listen closely as Shalini Pandey spills the beans on how she got to play the leading lady alongside Ranveer Singh.

Crediting her being found to nothing but her luck and destiny, and not just once but twice! Revealing all the details about what happened before she finally was loved for the role, Shalini has revealed, “It was sheer luck that I got noticed and I can’t thank the universe enough. I was at a restaurant one day with a friend of mine and there was Shanoo (Shanoo Sharma, YRF’s casting director) sitting with a bunch of people. There was only one place available for two which was right beside Shanoo’s! Actually the table was attached to hers!”

Shalini further said, “So, we felt a little odd because it seemed like they were discussing some important stuff and I shifted the table. We sat at a different table and had our meal that’s it. We didn’t interact at all.”

The actress added that the same situation repeated itself later.

The Arjun Reddy actress said, “I happened to go to another bistro and I saw her there again. Again, I got to sit just next to her because there wasn’t any table available and again we didn’t interact! One fine day, I was on my Instagram and I was just going through my messages. Her message was there in another message inbox.”

Shalini said she got excited and tried to open the message and by mistake, the message was deleted. “…Thankfully, I got a call from her team saying that they wanted to audition me for a film!” Shalini had no idea about which film it was for but she was “thrilled, relieved and excited”.

The film’s producer Maneesh Sharma said, “Shalini was nowhere in the picture for the film. It was a stroke of luck that we found her, In fact, we had actually short-listed about three girls and their rounds of workshops had already started with Divyang (director).”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar features Ranveer Singh as a Gujrati businessman. The film, backed by Yash Raj Films will also feature Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.