Jawan fever has gripped the entire nation with the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer setting the cash registers ringing. Thrashing all the records left, right, and centre, the film has emerged as the biggest opener of Bollywood, raking in Rs 70 crore approximately on day 1. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan’s superstardom and Atlee’s direction, what truly seems to have worked for Jawan is its promotional strategy. The rigorous promotion of the film was evident right from its announcement and it shows in the results.

From promoting the film at Burj Khalifa to dropping the massy trailer just one week before the release, the makers of Jawan built an insane craze around the action flick ahead of the big release. Now, in yet another massive appeal to the audience, the makers are here with yet another impressive promotional gimmick and it will make you google ‘Jawan’ ASAP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has taken the world box office by storm, and now it’s time for some action on Google search. If you happen to type Jawan or Shah Rukh Khan in the Google search bar, you’ll be welcomed by a small walkie-talkie icon placed inside a red circle at the bottom of the screen. Now, when you click it, your screen will be covered with bandages accompanied by Shah Rukh’s voice saying, “Ready”.

After reviving the Indian box office with Pathan, Shah Rukh is now giving showbiz life with the unprecedented success of Jawan, with theatres across the country witnessing massive footfall. Reacting to the worldwide frenzy of the film, director Atlee recently credited Shah Rukh for bringing glory.”It’s all because of Shah Rukh sir,” he told paparazzi.

Jawan has been touted as a socially-charged thriller, featuring SRK in a double role – an intelligence officer and a thief. The film was released in theatre on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also has cameos from Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone.

Have you watched Jawan already? Let us know in the comment section.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Urvashi Rautela Dons A S*xy Pink-Coloured Cleav*ge-Popping Thigh-High Slit Co-Ord Set At An Airport & Gets Brutally Trolled, Netizens React “She Forgot, She’s At The Airport”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News