The excitement surrounding the much-anticipated film ‘Jawan’ reaches new heights as the film’s first song, ‘Zinda Banda’ launched today. After thrilling audiences with its action-packed sequences and adrenaline-pumping adventure, the film now sets the stage for an electrifying dance number with Anirudh’s foot-tapping composition.

The celebratory track, ‘Zinda Banda,’ comes alive with Anirudh’s signature musical brilliance, promising to turn up the volume and get everyone on their feet. The song is choreographed by the renowned Shobi, who elevates the infectious energy of the track, that is sure to captivate the audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With lyrics penned by the acclaimed Irshad Kamil, ‘Zinda Banda’ also showcases the versatile talent of Anirudh, who not only composed the entire album for ‘Jawan’ but also lent his voice to this energetic dance number. The song encapsulates the spirit of the film, exuding grandness, vibrancy and celebration.

Anirudh, who is known for his musical contributions to some of the biggest hits in recent times, like Vaathi Coming, Arabic Kuthu and more, expressed his excitement, As the first song of Jawan launched today, “’Zinda Banda’ holds a special place in my heart as it marks the first track I composed for the film. It’s also my first time composing for Shah Rukh Khan who is synonymous with featuring in iconic songs of our generation and I was determined to do justice to his stardom. Working with such a talented cast and crew was truly amazing, witnessing their dedication and hard work in mounting this song on such a grand scale has been inspiring. It’s been a challenging and a creatively fulfilling journey, creating the album for this film across three languages. I hope that people enjoy the music of ‘Jawan’ as much as I enjoyed creating it.”

The filming of ‘Zinda Banda’ spanned five days, and the result is full of grandeur and celebration featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s unmatched energy and dance moves, accompanied by over 1000 talented female dancers. The song is a perfect blend of captivating visuals and Anirudh’s infectious beats, promising to get the entire nation grooving along.

The song is now available in Hindi (Zinda Banda), Tamil (Vandha Edam), and Telugu (Dhumme Dhulipelaa) on all major music platforms. Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of ‘Jawan’!

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Turn up the volume ‘cause #ZindaBanda is out now! 💥🕺 🔗- https://t.co/mtAB5793jY

#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/pOBb1w0eKS — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) July 31, 2023

Must Read: Animal Leaked Glimpses Allegedly Feature ‘Nazi Memorabilia’! Ranbir Kapoor Fans Are Worried Post Bawaal Controversy As They Go, “The Swastika Is Hindu But They’re Fully Nazi Saluting WTF”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News