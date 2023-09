Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is looking forward to celebrating Dahi Handi this year as he promotes his upcoming film ‘The Great Indian Family’ (TGIF) during the Janmashtami celebrations.

Vicky will be participating in one of Mumbai’s biggest Dahi Handi events and will make thousands of people dance to his latest song ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja’ from TGIF.

The national crush said: “Growing up in Mumbai, Dahi Handi was more than just a celebration. It was all about the spirit, unity, and unbreakable bonds of the people. I always felt that the human pyramid formed to break the ‘Handi’ is a powerful metaphor for resilience and unity. This festival reflects India’s spirit.”

He added: “I am extremely delighted that this year, I get to be a part of that infectious vibe and celebrate it with such enthusiastic kids. This will definitely take me down my childhood memory lane when I used to go with my family for the local Dahi Handi celebration.”

‘The Great Indian Family’, a family entertainer directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is set to release on September 22.

