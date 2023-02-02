Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fittest gen Z stars in Bollywood and is often spotted at her gym during her regular visits there. While we totally love her gym attires and red carpet appearances, we can’t ignore but love her passion and dedication for fitness. Earlier today, the beauty shared a video of herself working out on her Instagram and fans are now reacting to it while going gaga over her commitment all over again. Scroll below to watch the video.

Janhvi comes from a prominent Bollywood family and is daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. She’s super popular on social media with over 21 million followers on Instagram. The Good Luck Jerry actress also happens to be quite active on the photo-sharing site and we adore her quirky reels there.

Now coming back to the topic, Janhvi Kapoor shared a fitness video on her Instagram account with a caption that read, “@antigravity_club mornings are the best kind of mornings 💪🏼”. In the video, the actress can be seen training hard and it’ll motivate you enough to restart your gym subscription and start working on that summer body already.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Only if we could get out of our comfortable quilts and start working out already, we would still not have a hot bod like Janhvi Kapoor, haha!

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Ab to celebrity gym trainer banna pdega lagta hai… Kam paise milenge pr bahut khush rhunga.”

Another user commented, “Bhai ye gym trainer banne k liye konsa course krna pdta h.”

A third user commented, “Gym trainer is so lucky 😢”

What are your thoughts on netizens praising Janhvi Kapoor’s dedication towards fitness? Tell us in the space below.

