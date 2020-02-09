Janhvi Kapoor: “I Hope People Start Associating Me With My Films Rather Than Gym Shorts”

Daughter of the late Bollywood diva, Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor made everyone sit up and take notice of her acting chops with her debut, Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter. But that’s not the only reason why people have been talking about her. The actress is, in fact, a fashion diva and is often lauded for her airport looks, but more importantly for her sassy and chic gym outfits.

Ask her if she is bothered for being talked about her gym clothes and not her films, Janhvi says that she has no qualms at all. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Janhvi has said that she finds it funny that though there are people who complement her for her work in Dhadak, there are more of those who love her gym look.

“It’s so funny because after Dhadak, there are people who come up to me and say, ‘Oh, we loved your first film’, and then there are those who’re like, ‘Oh my God, I follow your gym looks all the time’. So, it’s like I am known for Dhadak, and I’m known for my gym looks too. It’s weird, but I can’t blame them. My films haven’t released yet. I have just been shooting. And I hope once they do, people will talk about my films, and associate me with them, rather than my gym shorts.”

On the professional front, Janvhi has an interesting lineup of films with Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana and Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2. She will also begin shooting for Karan Johar’s dream project and magnum opus, Takht from the next month.

