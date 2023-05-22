Actress Janhvi Kapoor is a fan of Disney princesses and said Ariel from the ‘The Little Mermaid’ is one of her absolute favourites.

Janhvi was seen celebrating ‘The Little Mermaid’ at a special theme inspired party with little girls. With lots of cakes, hugs and love, Janhvi relived her childhood and shared a sneak peek of the magical world of princess Ariel with her fans.

Janhvi Kapoor said, “My friends, Khushi and I have grown up watching and reading about Disney princesses and Princess Ariel is one of my absolute favourites!”

Janhvi Kapoor added, “I just love her colourful, fun spirit and how she goes about achieving her dreams. I cannot wait to watch the film and relive my childhood with my girlfriends!”

Disney India is set to release ‘The Little Mermaid‘ on May 26.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in ‘Bawaal’, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ and Telugu film ‘Devara‘.

