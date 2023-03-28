After winning the ‘Women of Excellence’ award at the Annual Los Angeles Festival of Film, Fashion, and Art for her international film, ‘Tell it Like a Woman‘, the sunshine girl Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for her next film. It’s just been a while since we had seen her spreading the charm of her beauty at the Oscars and now the actress has wrapped the first schedule of her next film ‘Fateh’ in Amritsar and seems like she had a great time with the team in the city.

As Jacqueline was shooting in Amritsar for her next film Fateh, she brought some glimpses of her amazing time in the city for her fans. From receiving a sketch of herself from a fan to enjoying the lassi to eating delicious Punjabi food, the actress dropped some really amazing pictures on her social media encapsulating her best shooting days in Amritsar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“❤️ Thank you Amritsar ❤️❤️ #fateh @sonu_sood @zeestudiosofficial @vaibhavmisra23 @fateh4bharat @ilcondor @shaanmu @marcepedrozo @sam_debroy @gopikagulwadi”, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote the caption.

Check Out :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline Fernandez was truly having the best of her time while shooting for Fateh in Amritsar. The actress also visited the Golden Temple with her co-star Sonu Sood.

Apart from ‘Fateh’ alongside Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez also has ‘Crack’ alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Buys 10 Crore’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Post Pathaan’s Historic Success, Netizens Say “John Abraham Got Him Enthusiastic…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News