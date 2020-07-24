Jacqueline Fernandez Wakes Up To An An Alarm Call No One Would Regret!

Ditching regular alarm clocks, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez seems to be waking up to a new “wake up call” lately.

Jacqueline took to Instagram stories and she shared a video of a parrot squawking near her window.

“AM 7.23… Wake up call!” she captioned the clip.

Earlier this month, Jacqueline admitted that she has been “dealing with some major anxiety” lately.

Even though the actress did not disclose the reason, she did confess that performing yoga regularly has helped her combat the stress.

On the work front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with the web film “Mrs Serial Killer” and launched an online dance competition, “Home Dancer“.

She also featured in the video of Salman Khan’s song “Tere bina”, shot at the actor’s Panvel farmhouse amid the lockdown.

